Arsenal ace Ainsley Maitland-Niles has reportedly been banished from first-team training in a stunning development after some big news involving the player yesterday.

The Gunners are not handling this saga particularly well, with Maitland-Niles notably taking to social media yesterday to basically plead for an exit from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

There’s not long now until the transfer deadline, but, as per the Mirror’s John Cross, Arsenal have blocked Maitland-Niles from moving to Everton, and are now also telling him he cannot train with the first-team squad.

See below for details from Cross, in a quite staggering development that will surely not impress most Arsenal fans as their season both on and off the pitch seems to just go from bad to worse…

After his move to Everton was blocked, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been told he won’t be training with the Arsenal first team. More @MirrorFootball — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) August 31, 2021

Maitland-Niles was initially a key player under Mikel Arteta, and it’s not clear why the 23-year-old has fallen so far down the pecking order.

Everton would surely do well to sign him if they can, and it certainly seems like this will be one to watch in the next few hours.