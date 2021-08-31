Arsenal ace Ainsley Maitland-Niles could reportedly be one to watch on deadline day as talkSPORT reporter Dan Windle suggests he could still force his way out of the Emirates Stadium.

The 23-year-old hasn’t had much playing time for Mikel Arteta’s side recently, and went out on loan to West Brom in the second half of last season.

It seems pretty clear that Maitland-Niles isn’t really in Arsenal’s plans, which perhaps seems surprising after the fine impact he made early on in Arteta’s reign.

See below as Windle provides talkSPORT with an update on deals to look out for today, mentioning Maitland-Niles and possible interest from Everton…

? “#WHUFC should do business today.” ? “#CFC haven’t given up on Kounde.” ? “Maitland-Niles could still force a move from #AFC after his Instagram post.” Dan Windle updates the latest transfer news and gossip for today’s #DeadlineDay. pic.twitter.com/rN1cFupYwA — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 31, 2021

Arsenal fans will surely be disappointed with how all of this has been handled, with inferior players like Granit Xhaka and Cedric Soares continuing to get playing time in positions that Maitland-Niles could surely fill.

The England international even took to pleading with the Gunners to let him go in an Instagram post yesterday, which isn’t a great look for the north London giants.