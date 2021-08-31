Man United already recouping some of Cristiano Ronaldo fee with sale of Dan James to Leeds United

Once Cristiano Ronaldo was bought by Manchester United, there were always going to be players sent on their way out of Old Trafford.

Some as a result of their player position being taken by the Portuguese, others because the Red Devils need to pay for his salary somehow.

Dan James has been a fringe player at best for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it was blindingly obvious that the winger would be one of the first names on the list to go.

Leeds United, whom the player almost joined before signing for United, have agreed a deal to take James to Elland Road.

According to journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the deal has been completed with all paperwork signed.

At just 23 years of age, James still has a lot to offer, and he will complement Marcelo Bielsa’s attacking young team brilliantly.

In any respects, the deal is a win-win on all sides, and will give the player a new lease of life, which is what he needs rather than being stuck on the bench.

