Once Cristiano Ronaldo was bought by Manchester United, there were always going to be players sent on their way out of Old Trafford.

Some as a result of their player position being taken by the Portuguese, others because the Red Devils need to pay for his salary somehow.

Dan James has been a fringe player at best for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it was blindingly obvious that the winger would be one of the first names on the list to go.

Leeds United, whom the player almost joined before signing for United, have agreed a deal to take James to Elland Road.

MORE: Some serious interest from Liverpool here

According to journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the deal has been completed with all paperwork signed.

Daniel James deal has been completed between Leeds and Manchester United, done and confirmed. Permanent move, paperworks signed. ???????? #MUFC #LUFC Everton have never been in the race or hijacking the deal. #EFC #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

At just 23 years of age, James still has a lot to offer, and he will complement Marcelo Bielsa’s attacking young team brilliantly.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal in talks over transfer deadline day swoop for Serie A star Photo: Jordan Henderson ends transfer speculation by confirming new Liverpool deal Arsenal star banished from first-team training after seeing transfer blocked

In any respects, the deal is a win-win on all sides, and will give the player a new lease of life, which is what he needs rather than being stuck on the bench.