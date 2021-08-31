Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes intriguing transfer decision on Manchester United duo

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants both Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial to stay this season.

According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, Man Utd will not be entertaining offers for Cavani and Martial today as Solskjaer wants both players to remain as attacking options at Old Trafford.

This is something of a surprise as neither player looks guaranteed much playing time this season after the Red Devils brought in both Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho in this transfer window.

See below for the latest from Whitwell, who seems to have heard contradictory things to some of the rumours doing the rounds earlier today…

Martial had been linked with Paris Saint-Germain by MadridistaReal in the tweets below, while Cavani has been linked as a target for Barcelona by Mundo Deportivo.

Martial hasn’t been at his best for some time now, so United fans might be puzzled about why Solskjaer is so keen to keep him, though Cavani makes sense as a useful squad player after making a terrific impact last season.

Still, one imagines neither of these forwards will be playing ahead of the likes of Sancho, Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford or Mason Greenwood very often.

There may even be a case for Jesse Lingard featuring more often than Martial in particular, with the England international enjoying a hugely impressive spell on loan at West Ham last season and seemingly not looking particularly close to a permanent move away at the time of writing.

