For some unknown reason, there’s always a rush to anoint any young players with talent as ‘the new’ so and so.

If they’re not being compared to Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, then the chances are Kylian Mbappe or Neymar will feature somewhere in the conversation.

It’s unhelpful at best, and places unnecessary pressure on the players concerned.

Take Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood by way of example.

Just 19 years of age, and with his entire career ahead of him, all he has done in the game so far is show that he has a sniper’s eye for goal.

MORE: Some serious interest from Liverpool here

There’s little doubting his skill set, and yet, talkSPORT‘s Simon Jordan couldn’t wait to make the comparison to Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe who is, frankly, head and shoulders above him.

“I know there was a situation a year ago where he didn’t behave himself very well with Phil Foden – but that’s a year ago,” Jordan was quoted as saying on talkSPORT.

“He’s outstanding and as good as anyone that’s around right now.

“This boy will be as good as Kylian Mbappe and for him to be excluded from the England team there must be something we’re missing.

“Maybe we didn’t get the memo about best players being called up or whatever it might be or maybe there’s a reason behind why we’re not being told.

“It beggars belief that a player like this, with this level of electricity and excitement can’t get in.”

More Stories / Latest News Willian apologises to Arsenal fans and aims parting swipe at the press as he completes Corinthians transfer Real Madrid building for the future with superb deadline day capture of Eduardo Camavinga that has left Man United floundering The moment Cristiano Ronaldo said Jose Mourinho “doesn’t have the class to manage Manchester United”

Isn’t Greenwood’s purpose better served by allowing him to get on with playing his natural game, growing at his own pace and not being compared to anyone else?

He’s sure to become a mainstay of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in any event, so why place the added pressure on his young shoulders, only to knock him down again – as has happened in the past – when things don’t go so well.

Let him play.