Manchester United winger Daniel James reportedly looks to be closing in on a transfer to Leeds, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Wales international hasn’t really been a regular for Man Utd for much of the last couple of years, despite initially looking a highly promising youngster when he moved to Old Trafford from Swansea City.

Romano now claims James has signed a contract to join United’s rivals Leeds, with the respected Italian transfer reporter claiming he’s had it confirmed to him that it’s a done deal.

See below for Romano’s tweet, while there’s also been an update from Sky Sports stating that the 23-year-old has completed his medical at Elland Road…

? Dan James has completed his medical ahead of moving from Manchester United to Leeds United for £25m. ? He has now arrived at Elland Road to formalise the deal. [via @SkySports_Keith]#DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/HgQIsv5SFo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 31, 2021

Some United fans will be disappointed to see James moving on, as he wasn’t given that many opportunities to show what he can do.

MORE: Solskjaer makes surprise decision on attacking duo

Still, the Red Devils have high standards and James rarely looked like he was quite good enough to live up to those high standards.

It will now be even harder for James to play regularly for MUFC given that Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo have joined, so it makes sense for him to try to continue his development at a club like Leeds.