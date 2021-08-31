Loads of Manchester United fans agree on the deadline day signing the club needs

Loads of Manchester United fans are flooding Twitter urging their club to sign a defensive midfielder on transfer deadline day.

The Red Devils have had a pretty solid summer by bringing in Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo to strengthen their attack, while Raphael Varane should be an immense signing to improve their defence.

However, there remain concerns over midfield, with Fred and Nemanja Matic not looking good enough for a club with ambitions to win the Premier League title.

The Daily Express have reported that Man Utd are not ruling out a late move for Wolves star Ruben Neves in that position, while West Ham’s Declan Rice has also been linked with them by the Times recently.

Should Manchester United sign one of these two?
At this point, United fans don’t really seem that bothered about specific names – they just want someone to come in to replace the out-of-form Fred in the middle of the park.

See below as many MUFC fans are clearly worried about how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will get on this season unless they land a top DM before tonight’s deadline…

Will we see any late business from United? It perhaps doesn’t seem ideal that they’ve left it this late, but it’s clear these fans would still be grateful for almost anyone coming in in that defensive midfield position.

