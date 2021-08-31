Loads of Manchester United fans are flooding Twitter urging their club to sign a defensive midfielder on transfer deadline day.

The Red Devils have had a pretty solid summer by bringing in Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo to strengthen their attack, while Raphael Varane should be an immense signing to improve their defence.

However, there remain concerns over midfield, with Fred and Nemanja Matic not looking good enough for a club with ambitions to win the Premier League title.

The Daily Express have reported that Man Utd are not ruling out a late move for Wolves star Ruben Neves in that position, while West Ham’s Declan Rice has also been linked with them by the Times recently.

MORE: Juventus thought Cristiano Ronaldo would join Chelsea over Man Utd

At this point, United fans don’t really seem that bothered about specific names – they just want someone to come in to replace the out-of-form Fred in the middle of the park.

See below as many MUFC fans are clearly worried about how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will get on this season unless they land a top DM before tonight’s deadline…

When I wake up I better see that manchester united signed a DM — Moonlight ? (@the_1_blair) August 31, 2021

I just want to see United sign a Dm tonight — Hitch (@Pharm_hitch) August 31, 2021

If United sign a DM today, what a transfer window this would be ?? #DeadlineDay — jaanvi (@jaaanvipatel) August 31, 2021

Hope United will strike a deal for the DM at last. #DeadlineDay — Cathbert P.K (@iCathbert) August 31, 2021

So on transfer dradlineday we are linked with either Neves or Rice! Any DM will do Would be very happy with either#mufc #TransferDeadlineDay — Man Utd Fans (@United4fans) August 31, 2021

We need a DM @ManUtd

Neves

Rice

Bissouma

Ndidi I don't care how much you have to pay get it done #MUFC — Steven Graaff ???? (@UtdAway10) August 31, 2021

Manchester United please, get a DM. Fred will be the end of me at this rate, please. — Babe?? (@EnjoymentBae) August 31, 2021

If United Signs a DM, well and good. If not, then I wouldn't mind Victor Lindelof played as a DM infront of Maguire and Varane. He is more comfortable on the ball, is decisive and doesn't misplace passes under pressure. Fred shouldn't be anywhere near the #MUFC starting lineup — Sumit MUFC (@mufc_sumit) August 31, 2021

Given the fact that McTominay is injured, Mati? is old, Fred sucks, and Donny doesn’t exist, there’s no reason Manchester United shouldn’t sign Ruben Neves. — hawk (@UtdHawk) August 31, 2021

Will we see any late business from United? It perhaps doesn’t seem ideal that they’ve left it this late, but it’s clear these fans would still be grateful for almost anyone coming in in that defensive midfield position.