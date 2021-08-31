Mexico federation club chief comments on not having Wolves ace for World Cup Qualifiers

The Mexico national team hoped to have Wolverhampton Wanderers’ striker Raúl Jiménez for their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. However, the Premier League club opted not to release him.

The United Kingdom has a red list for countries with a high number of COVID-19 cases, which Mexico falls under, and add in that Wolves are off to a terrible start with zero points; they can’t afford to have Jiménez miss fixtures as he quarantines.

After the decision, Gerardo Torrado, general sports director of the Mexican Football Federation, accepts that the situation is very complex due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions imposed by the Premier League to let the player travel. However, they will keep trying.

“We are faced with the complexity of the Covid case with Raúl Jiménez. For now, we continue talking with his club to see if there is a possibility that he may come, it is a situation that we cannot control, and we hope that it can be solved so that he can make the trip,” Torrado said to TUDN (via Marca)

“Raúl did not make the trip. We are doing all the pertinent processes to be able to see the possibility that he can travel. If not, they will talk to see if there is a player who comes to replace him.”

On this September FIFA Date, El Tri will hold three World Cup Qualifying matches against Jamaica on September 2, Costa Rica on September 5, and Panama on September 8. As of now, it seems as though they’ll need to play these fixtures without Jiménez.