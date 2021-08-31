Sevilla sporting director Monchi has spoken about the Jules Kounde transfer situation, and wouldn’t completely rule out the chance of the club’s star player moving to a new club before tonight’s deadline.

Monchi confirmed Chelsea have previously made a bid for Kounde, but that it was turned down as it didn’t meet Sevilla’s release clause for the player.

Quite simply, Monchi says the France international can make a move today if a club comes in and pays the clause required to trigger a deal.

See the tweet below as Fabrizio Romano provides an update on the situation, quoting Monchi’s response to Kounde questions in his press conference this afternoon…

This follows James Robson of the Evening Standard claiming that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is keen on both Sevilla centre-back Kounde and Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez and that getting these players in today is within the club’s power…

Chelsea have already made one of the signings of the summer in Romelu Lukaku, but they’d really cement their status as one of the main title favourites if they could also bring in a defender as good as Kounde.

The west London giants already have some pretty solid options at the back, but Kounde seems an important addition to provide the club with a long-term successor for Thiago Silva, who might not be able to play 90 minutes week in, week out for much longer.