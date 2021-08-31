Manchester United are reportedly not ruling out a potential deadline day transfer move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

The Red Devils could surely do with strengthening in the middle of the park after some worrying form from Fred in particular at the start of this season, and Neves seems an ideal candidate.

The Portugal international has been a top performer for Wolves in recent seasons, and one imagines he could easily make a big impact at a top six club like United, or indeed for other big names around Europe.

Man Utd were linked with Neves in a potential £35million deal earlier this summer by talkSPORT in the tweet below, while the Daily Express now suggest he could be an option for them in a late move today…

BREAKING: Man Utd move ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Ruben Neves. Wolves are willing to sell the Portugal international for a fee of £35m. – talkSPORT understands. ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/LdkaxYKGgh — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 21, 2021

After bringing in Jadon Sancho out wide, Raphael Varane in defence, and Cristiano Ronaldo as an option at centre-forward, United would surely do well to now add some quality to their central midfield options as well.

Donny van de Beek joined last summer but has barely featured under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, so it might be that Neves would be more to the Norwegian’s liking in that area of the pitch.