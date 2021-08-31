In this age of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play, Paris Saint-Germain are clearly playing a different game to the rest of European football.

The French giants have arguably had one of the best transfer windows ever, acquiring Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers.

Achraf Hakimi has been their only big outlay this summer at €60m from Inter Milan, and that’s surely what’s allowed them to pay the wages of some of football’s biggest names.

However, their willingness to turn down a reported €180m from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe, per Sky Sports, really does show off their financial might to its fullest.

Whilst holding on to one of their best players is understandable, the fact that he can leave for free in a year’s time makes PSG’s stance an unbelievable one.

Sky Sports suggest the French World Cup winner will now sign a pre-contract agreement with Los Blancos in January, after they walked away from a deal this summer.

Perhaps the Ligue Un club realise that with Mbappe alongside Messi and Neymar, as well as the other new additions, they have the best chance possible of finally winning a longed-for Champions League.