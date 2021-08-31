So here we are. The last day of the transfer window. Despite an epic summer so far, there are still deals to be done, one of which is expected to be the sensational capture of Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga by Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old has long been coveted by the best clubs in Europe, including Manchester United, however, it seems that Los Blancos have stolen a march on everyone else, with multiple sources indicating that a deal could be concluded for a paltry €31m plus add-ons.

Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid: HERE WE GO! The offer has been accepted tonight by Rennes. €31m plus add ons. Medical already completed tonight. ??? #DeadlineDay Paperworks are signed. Official today. He goes to Real NOW – no loan. Camavinga picks Real over Man Utd and PSG. pic.twitter.com/lMCkuM4Nig — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

With a year left of his contract, it’s a decent deal for the French side who could’ve lost the player for nothing next year.

From Real’s perspective, not only will they acquire one of European football’s hottest young talents for a pittance, but Camavinga’s capture will help bring down the average age of Real’s midfield.

Alongside the likes of Fede Valverde, the Frenchman is the future of Carlo Ancelotti’s side, with Casemiro and Isco both 29, and Toni Kroos in his thirties along with Luka Modric.

It’s a changing of the guard of sorts, and one that almost certainly signals the end of Real’s pursuit of Paul Pogba too.