Real Madrid were ready to pay €220m to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG now but summer deal is off

Real Madrid were prepared to pay €220m to secure the signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain during this summer’s transfer window, according to Sky reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Kaveh reports that a deal for this summer is now ‘completely off’ as the Ligue 1 powerhouses ‘stalled’, meaning that Mbappe will land at Madrid on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract.

A €220m fee for the lightning-fast Frenchman would’ve considerably eclipsed the €180m fee that PSG parted with to sign Mbappe permanently from Monaco, per BBC Sport.

It’s surprising to see that Madrid were willing to part with such an astronomical fee for a player who is available for nothing next summer, they must’ve really wanted Mbappe in their team as of right now.

Kylian Mbappé deal from PSG to Real Madrid is completely OFF. Real Madrid were ready to pay €220m now. PSG stalled.

Now not enough time to do the deal. Madrid will sign him free next summer. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 31, 2021

The French outfit stalling over a deal means that they’ll have Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gini Wijnaldum, Angel Di Maria and Marco Verratti – as well as a plethora of other stars as they hold their best ever chance of winning the Champions League this season.

Mbappe has enjoyed a red-hot start to the new campaign, a brace in the win against Reims this past weekend means that the 22-year-old has notched three goals and two assists in three Ligue 1 outings.