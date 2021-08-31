(Photo) Cristiano Ronaldo sends special message to Sir Alex Ferguson after Man Utd transfer return

Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Manchester United and has taken to Instagram to express his emotion at the move.

The Portugal international arrives from Juventus after 12 years away from Old Trafford, where he really rose to stardom in his first spell with the club.

Ronaldo was one of the most important players in one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s most important teams, and it’s long seemed that the pair have a special bond.

Man Utd fans will no doubt be emotional to see, therefore, that Ronaldo gave a special shout-out to Ferguson in his Instagram post discussing his return to the Red Devils this summer…

 

Ronaldo looks an ideal signing for United right now as they struggled for goals last season, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood not really looking like being 30-goal-a-season players at this moment in time.

