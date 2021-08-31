Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to Manchester United’s fans after his transfer was finally made official this morning.

The Portugal international left Man Utd for Real Madrid back in the summer of 2009 and is now back at Old Trafford after 12 years away.

Ronaldo remains one of the finest players in the world even at the age of 36, and this signing looks an exciting one to give the Red Devils more of a goal threat up front after some issues in that department last season.

United fans have been eagerly awaiting this official announcement, which has now finally come via the club’s website, with Ronaldo quoted as explaining why he was so keen to return to Manchester.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday,” Ronaldo said.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

MORE: Man Utd fans all agree on the deadline day signing they want

Ronaldo will no doubt get a warm welcome back at United, as he has long remained a big fan favourite at his old club after his hugely successful spell there between 2003 and 2009.

Ronaldo formed part of some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s best sides, winning three Premier League titles and the Champions League with MUFC before leaving for Madrid, where he continued to reach incredible heights and add more goals, records and trophies to his remarkable CV.