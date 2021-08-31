Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly made it clear he felt Jose Mourinho lacked the “class” to be Manchester United manager after an incident when his Juventus side were beaten by the Red Devils a few years ago.

Mourinho and Ronaldo worked together to great success at Real Madrid for a number of years, but it seems Ronaldo didn’t think too much about the way his old manager conducted himself when Man Utd beat Juventus in the Champions League back in 2018.

The Portuguese tactician cupped his ear to the Juve fans after United’s dramatic win in Turin, and ESPN claim that Ronaldo walked past him and commented that he didn’t have the class to manage United.

MORE: Arsenal legend hails Ronaldo return but picks surprise signing of the summer

According to ESPN, a club source told them how much Ronaldo has continued to care a great deal about MUFC, even long after his first spell playing with them.

It seems the 36-year-old clearly didn’t approve of Mourinho making that result all about him, while some of United’s players at the time were not too happy about it either, according to the report.

“We had just beaten Juve with two late goals and Jose Mourinho, the manager at the time, went onto the pitch and started to goad the Juventus fans by cupping his ear to the noise,” the source told ESPN.

“It seemed like he was making the win about him rather than the team and Cristiano was furious with him, too.

“He walked past and said, ‘[Mourinho] doesn’t have the class to manage Manchester United.’

“We’ve always known that Ronaldo loved his time at Old Trafford, but I think what people outside the club don’t appreciate is how much he still cares, and always has, about what happens here.”