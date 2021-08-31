Tottenham have reportedly opened talks over a transfer move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves on deadline day.

The Portugal international has impressed in his time at Molineux, and it makes sense that he’s now a priority target for his former manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who moved to take over as Spurs boss this summer.

According to journalist Pedro Almeida, Tottenham are negotiating a deal for Neves that could cost around €40million, as well as a long-term contract for the former Porto player.

This looks like fine business by Spurs if they can pull it off, though Manchester United have also been linked with Neves and may remain in the hunt…

MORE: Arsenal legend urges them NOT to sign former Tottenham star

Neves may favour a reunion with Nuno, however, which could give Spurs the advantage in this transfer battle.

It seems Wolves are also preparing to replace the creative midfield star with Lille’s Renato Sanches, according to Almeida.

Neves’ fellow countryman has been a top performer in Ligue 1 and would be an impressive loan signing for Wolves.