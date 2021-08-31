Chelsea may reportedly still have a glimmer of hope in the pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The Spain international has been a top performer in La Liga for many years now, though he’s slightly fallen out of favour with Atletico manager Diego Simeone in recent times.

Saul could undoubtedly be a top signing for many top clubs around Europe, and Chelsea would surely do well to give themselves more options in the middle of the park as it’s hard to imagine the likes of Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will have big roles to play at Stamford Bridge this season.

See below for Matt Law’s update on the Saul to Chelsea situation, as he hints it could still be on…

Told there is still a bit of life in Saul and Chelsea. All parties have not yet given up…#cfc Follow the @TeleFootball transfer blog here: https://t.co/YakwzMHISN — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 31, 2021

MORE: Chelsea star likes controversial Twitter post that could land him in trouble

From CaughtOffside’s end, we understand Saul is now considered unlikely to leave Atletico Madrid today, as we reported earlier.

Things can change quickly on deadline day, however, so it might be worth keeping an eye on the transfer news flowing in over the next few hours.