Saul Niguez is not expected to leave Atletico Madrid before the transfer window closes tonight, CaughtOffside understands.

Saul has been linked with several Premier League sides, notably Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, with his representatives understood to be keen to secure him a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

CaughtOffside reported over the weekend that European champions Chelsea were in talks over the possibility of signing the Spaniard on loan from Atletico. The Blues were, at that point, considered the only realistic destination for Saul.

Thomas Tuchel boasts one of the finest midfields in Europe, with N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic all influential in Chelsea’s Champions League win.

However, three players for two positions is not sufficient for a 60-game season, especially with the frequency of Kante’s injury problems increasing year on year.

Saul would have been a welcome addition to the squad, with a close club source confirming that Chelsea were in talks to make it happen.

CaughtOffside has now been informed that Saul will not be heading to Stamford Bridge and is expected to stay at Atletico beyond the transfer deadline.

Atletico’s stance over Saul is understood to have changed, with the Spanish champions now not anticipating the 26-year-old’s departure in the coming hours.

Barring a dramatic turn of events, Tuchel will have to use either Trevoh Chalobah or Ethan Ampadu as cover in the middle of the park, til January at least.