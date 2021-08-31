Chelsea close to signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on loan

Chelsea are close to signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on an initial loan, CaughtOffside understands.

CaughtOffside reported on Tuesday morning that Saul was expected to remain at Atletico beyond the transfer deadline. A move to Stamford Bridge did not appear to be on the cards at that point in time.

Atletico were understood to have changed their mind on several occasions as to what their intentions were with Saul. The Spanish champions now appear set to allow him to leave on loan this Deadline Day.

A close club source has told CaughtOffside that a deal to bring Saul to Chelsea is nearing completion. The two clubs are understood to be in the process of completing the necessary paperwork.

Chelsea are in need of extra cover in midfield, with Saul’s representatives having been intent on finding him a new club for several weeks. On paper, this is a deal that always looked like it could work if there was the appetite.

With a breakthrough having been made on Deadline Day, it now appears likely that Saul will be playing for Chelsea in the 2021/22 campaign, when it had looked seriously unlikely just a matter of hours ago.

If all goes to plan, Saul will be competing for minutes in the Chelsea midfield with N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic. Thomas Tuchel has a wealth of talent at his disposal in that area of the field in particular.