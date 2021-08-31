Sporting Lisbon slap £34m deadline day price tag on Man City target

According to recent reports, Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon has given the green light for young defender Nuno Mendes to leave the club this summer, so long as a bid in excess of £34m (€40m) comes in.

That’s according to Portuguese outlet A Bola, who claims the Lions would allow the young star to move, even at this late stage in the summer transfer window.

Mendes, 19, has been a hugely successful product of Sporting Lisbon’s illustrious youth academy.

Having now established himself as a first-team player, the teenager, who plays as an attacking left-back, has already gone on to feature in 47 senior matches, in all competitions.

In light of his impressive rise, the young defender has been relentlessly linked with a summer move to join Pep Guardiola’s Citizens, however, so far, despite the speculation, a move has failed to materialise.

However, despite there being just eight hours left for European clubs to do their business, although seemingly unlikely, A Bola believes there is still hope that Mendes could secure a massive transfer in time for the new 2021-22 season.