Spurs give up on deadline day move after being unable to offload wantaway midfielder

One player who was hotly tipped to secure a late transfer away was Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. However, following recent reports, the Frenchman now appears set to remain in London after Daniel Levy’s side have struggled to find potential buyers.

That’s according to a recent report from BBC Sport, who claim Ndombele will be staying with Tottenham Hotspur this summer, despite wanting to move away.

It was reported earlier in the summer transfer window that the player would prefer to join one of Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

However, following Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s recent captures of Eduardo Camavinga and Marcel Sabitzer, respectively, it was always unlikely Ndombele would get his wish.

The player himself has not featured at all for Nuno Espirito Santo, so far, this season, so it’s going to be very interesting to see how he fits back into the squad once the window closes later on Tuesday night.

Ndombele joined Tottenham Hotspur from Lyon in 2019 and has since gone on to feature in 75 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 16 goals, along the way.