Medical scheduled as Arsenal move quickly to close in on deadline day signing

Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is reportedly set to undergo a medical in Italy today as he looks to complete a deadline day transfer to Arsenal.

The Japan international was linked with the Gunners by the Athletic earlier this morning, and it looks like things are moving fast as there’s now been another key update.

According to the Telegraph, Tomiyasu is now due to have his medical with the Gunners, with the north London giants said to have moved quickly for this deal.

Similarly to the Athletic, the Telegraph claim that Hector Bellerin could still be leaving Arsenal today as they move for a new right-back to replace him.

Tomiyasu has shone in Serie A and looks like a smart signing for Mikel Arteta’s side if they can pull it off, with changes clearly needed in defence after a nightmare start to the season.

Bellerin has suffered a dip in form and Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers have been starting in his place so far, but that’s clearly not a sustainable long-term option.

Tomiyasu could be the upgrade AFC need in this key department, with full-backs an increasingly important part of the modern game.