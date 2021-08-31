Arsenal are reportedly working on a late summer transfer window swoop for Bologna right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Japan international has impressed in his time in Serie A and could now be on his way to the Emirates Stadium as discussions take place over a deadline day move, according to The Athletic.

The report notes that Tottenham also showed an interest in signing Tomiyasu earlier this summer, but it may be that a move to the Gunners is now more likely at some point today.

This could be good business by Arsenal, who surely need an upgrade on Hector Bellerin, who has not been at his best for some time now.

MORE: Arsenal star BANISHED from first-team training after outburst

The Athletic claim that Bellerin wants to leave Arsenal and that that would help make space for Tomiyasu in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The 22-year-old is a promising young defender who surely has a big future in the game, and it could be an important addition to improve Arsenal’s fortunes after their miserable start this term.

Cedric Soares has been playing most of Arsenal’s games at right-back, while Calum Chambers also filled in there on the opening day of the season.

That’s clearly not good enough for a club with Arsenal’s ambitions, and Tomiyasu could be another fine signing alongside Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard and Nuno Tavares, who have all joined this summer.