Transfer deadline day is almost always a hive of activity, but not everyone is happy to be involved in the shenanigans.

From first minute to last there are deals to be done and sometimes they go through so quickly that it’s even a surprise to the players themselves.

Take Emerson Royal for example.

The Barcelona right-back has only just been bought from Real Betis thanks to the Catalans exercising their buy back option.

However, the club have now sold him to Premier League table-toppers, Tottenham Hotspur in a €30m move according to journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

MORE: Serious interest from Liverpool here

Medical successfully completed for Emerson Royal as new Tottenham player. Paperworks to be signed in the next minutes, final details & announcement pending. €30m add ons included to Barcelona. ??? #THFC #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

To add to the intrigue, the player doesn’t actually want to join the north London outfit.

According to a tweet by Radio MARCA, the Brazilian is ‘hurt’ by his treatment at Barcelona, the club he wished to stay at.

??Lo cuenta @alejandro_sj en A Diario ?? Emerson está dolido por las últimas horas y su traspaso al Tottenham. ?? El futbolista quería quedarse en Barcelona. ?? Desde el Tottenham le dijeron que sería un futbolista importante. pic.twitter.com/eward1cSpx — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) August 31, 2021

Though that is unlikely to win him any friends amongst the Tottenham faithful initially, the strength of his performances should quickly win them round.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Reporter says club still hopeful of signing want-away Chelsea star today Medical scheduled as Arsenal move quickly to close in on deadline day signing (Photo) Cristiano Ronaldo sends special message to Sir Alex Ferguson after Man Utd transfer return

The powerfully built full-back is great at getting forward and solid in defence, and will surely prove to be a superb addition to Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad.