Transfer deadline day is almost always a hive of activity, but not everyone is happy to be involved in the shenanigans.

From first minute to last there are deals to be done and sometimes they go through so quickly that it’s even a surprise to the players themselves.

Take Emerson Royal for example.

The Barcelona right-back has only just been bought from Real Betis thanks to the Catalans exercising their buy back option.

However, the club have now sold him to Premier League table-toppers, Tottenham Hotspur in a €30m move according to journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

To add to the intrigue, the player doesn’t actually want to join the north London outfit.

According to a tweet by Radio MARCA, the Brazilian is ‘hurt’ by his treatment at Barcelona, the club he wished to stay at.

Though that is unlikely to win him any friends amongst the Tottenham faithful initially, the strength of his performances should quickly win them round.

The powerfully built full-back is great at getting forward and solid in defence, and will surely prove to be a superb addition to Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad.

