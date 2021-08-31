Donny van de Beek will likely be left to continue watching Manchester United from the sidelines as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has blocked a loan exit for the midfielder, according to Algemeen Dagblad.

The Dutch newspaper, known as AD, report that Van de Beek insisted on a loan exit after being left out of the Holland squad for the upcoming international break, following a torrid period at United.

Van de Beek only started 15 of his 36 appearances for the Red Devils in his debut season, which came after he was signed for an initial fee of £35m from Ajax, per BBC Sport.

The central midfielder only completed 90 minutes on three occasions in the Premier League last season as he was mostly used as a cameo substitute in United’s main competition.

AD report that the United hierarchy were prepared to grant a loan exit for Van de Beek, as long as it met their conditions, which Everton were willing to hit, only for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to block a deal.

It’s added that Solskjaer was not willing to negotiate a loan exit for the 24-year-old.

Van de Beek has been left an unused substitute in the Manchester outfit’s first three matches of the season, so it doesn’t look hopeful for him this season.

The Dutch international was already being overlooked for the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic, but will likely have to sit behind Paul Pogba in the central midfield pecking order as well, with the Frenchman dropped back into a traditional midfield role against Wolves.

Considering that the return of Cristiano Ronaldo could see Mason Greenwood moved back to a wide forward role – or vice verse, Pogba won’t have the same opportunities to play out wide – meaning that Van de Beek has another player to fight a seemingly losing battle for a starting spot with.

Solskjaer may have made a mistake with this decision, regular football would’ve been much easier to come by for Van de Beek at Everton than at United. The creative midfielder now faces an extended spell watching from the sidelines.