Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has reportedly been offered to Barcelona in a potential surprise transfer deadline day move.

The Uruguay international’s Old Trafford future seems to be in some doubt after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Mundo Deportivo, though their report suggests it’s currently looking difficult for Barca to get a deal done for the former Paris Saint-Germain forward.

Cavani had a very decent first season at Man Utd last year, showing that he still has plenty to offer even as he nears the final stages of his career, scoring 17 goals in all competitions despite not being a regular starter.

Barcelona could do with an experienced front-man like Cavani this season, with the Catalan giants significantly weakened by the departure of club legend Lionel Messi.

Sergio Aguero joined Barca from Manchester City on a free transfer, but the Argentine is now out injured, so there is surely room for Cavani in Ronald Koeman’s side.