David Moyes is certainly not resting on his laurels this deadline day, as he looks to push on with any deals that could get over the line before the end of the window.

Football Insider understand that Spartak Moscow’s Alex Kral is available and the Hammers wish to take the player on loan firstly, with a view to a permanent switch for in the region of £17m.

Kral is precisely the sort of player that Moyes loves. Hard-working, dynamic and with no little skill.

If the east Londoners can add him to the signings of Kurt Zouma and Nikola Vlasic, it would represent a great window for the club.

MORE: Some serious interest here from Liverpool

Kral is known to be good friends with Tomas Soucek, both having played together at Sparta Prague, and given how well the latter has settled, one can only assume that he has had nothing but good things to say about the east London outfit.

More Stories / Latest News Man United ace signs contract as transfer away looks done and dusted, according to reporter All Deadline Day done deals so far: Cristiano Ronaldo to Man Utd, plus Chelsea & West Ham deals Willian’s agent says that ‘nobody blames Arteta’ whilst heavily criticising Arsenal’s recent transfer business

It isn’t clear whether Kral’s arrival would signal Declan RIce’s departure, but in any event he will provide Moyes with some much needed competition for places in the central areas.