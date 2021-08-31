Ahead of West Ham’s Europa League foray, David Moyes is working hard to get a deal for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard over the line.

Football Insider quote a source at the east London outfit as suggesting that the Scot will keep hammering away despite the Red Devils reticence to let the attacking midfielder leave.

It’s clear why the Hammers want Lingard back, given that he was such an integral part of getting them into Europe in the first place, and helping them finish in their highest Premier League placing.

He gives West Ham’s attack some purpose and impetus and his presence clearly unsettles opposition defences.

Despite the promise of regular football at United, Lingard has only played for four minutes of the current campaign, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s new signings surely push him further down the pecking order.

His talents are wasted on the bench, and if the Norwegian digs his heels in, he does so in the knowledge that he is curtailing a special talent.

At 28 years of age, Lingard probably has one last big move left in his career. Now would be the time to get it, before his confidence, form and value diminish significantly.