Willian apologises to Arsenal fans and aims parting swipe at the press as he completes Corinthians transfer

Willian has apologised to Arsenal fans after struggling to ever find his best form in his single year at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian winger is now leaving Arsenal for Corinthians, despite only joining the Gunners from Chelsea last season, and there’s no doubt he’s going to go down as one of the north London club’s worst signings of recent times.

Although Willian was a world class performer for many years at Chelsea, he just never got going for Arsenal, scoring just one goal for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Some Arsenal fans may, however, appreciate that Willian addressed his poor form in an Instagram post bidding farewell to the club, as he apologised for how things worked out for him at the Emirates…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willian Borges Da Silva (@willianborges88)

Willian’s comments also took a dig at the media for suggesting he only joined Arsenal for the money, urging people not to be so quick to pass judgement.

Arsenal now surely need to try getting a new signing in on deadline day, as Arteta’s side look a little light in attack after Willian’s departure.

Nicolas Pepe has also not been at his best for AFC, while Gabriel Martinelli will surely be eased back in after a lengthy spell out injured.