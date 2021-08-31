With the end of the transfer window less than 10 hours away, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, is still having to dodge bullets from all sides.

Though the Gunners appear to have done some decent transfer business in this window, if results on the pitch don’t improve, there’s every reason to believe that the Spaniard will be sent packing.

However, he does have an ally of sorts in Willian’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, even if he was critical of Arsenal’s transfer business in general.

“Unfortunately, I’d have to say, which player has moved to Arsenal that has not been a disaster in the last couple of years? That one I speak as a fan,” he said to Simon Jordan and Jim White on talkSPORT.

MORE: Some serious interest here from Liverpool

“I don’t think this is about WIllian. I think something has gone wrong [at Arsenal] and this is just one piece of the puzzle.

“Nobody blames Arteta, we all want Arteta to do well. Even as fans, they might be disgruntled at the moment but they want the best for the football club. Willian wants all the success for Arteta and this Arsenal team.

“Corintihans is a perfect marriage, they have 40 million fans, he began his career at the club…”

It’s a little rich coming from an agent who makes millions out of Arsenal and other clubs, and who consistently bite the hand that feeds them.

More Stories / Latest News Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes intriguing transfer decision on Manchester United duo Willian’s agent leaves savage parting shot for Arsenal as he accuses them of not having a project Latest Arsenal transfer news on deadline day as Fabrizio Romano provides update on playmaker and defender

Perhaps if players and clubs weren’t so willing to entertain the demands of these so-called ‘intermediaries,’ the game itself would run far more smoothly.

They remain a blot on football’s copybook, but as can be seen by the comments, believe they rule the roost.