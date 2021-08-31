Wolves and Lille struggle to reach loan agreement for midfielder

According to recent reports, Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton Wanderers are struggling to reach an agreement with French side Lille over the possible summer transfer of midfielder Renato Sanches.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the midfielder now faces a nervous 10-hour wait to learn whether or not he’ll be heading back to the Premier League.

Not good news re Renato Sanches. Deal off as things stand, clubs too far apart on loan agreement (particularly the option next summer). Ten hours to go #WWFC https://t.co/4CUZtvlwGu — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) August 31, 2021

Sanches, 24, joined Lille in 2019 following an £18m move from German giants Bayern Munich.

Since arriving in France, Sanches has gone on to feature in 60 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 10 goals, along the way.

However, seemingly struggling to cement his place among Ligue 1’s best midfielders, Sanches could yet find himself on the move.

One club strongly linked with bringing the Portugal international in has been Premier League outfit Wolves.

Having previous experience in the Premier League following his brief loan spell with Swansea back in 2018, Sanches could still yet prove to be a shrewd piece of business for any club in England’s top-flight.

However, reaching an agreement with just a matter of hours left in the window is proving difficult for Wolves.

The Athletic note that both clubs are struggling to agree on terms relating to a permanent transfer which could come into effect next summer.

Fans will now need to wait to see if the two sides can get a deal across the line.