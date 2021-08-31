Wolves to withhold striker from participating in World Cup Qualifiers

The Premier League clubs have been firm in their stance, not letting their players head to countries that the United Kingdom has on their red list regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Some players have negotiated their way into traveling to these countries; others have been dropped from the call-ups. Meanwhile, some clubs prevented some from going at all, which is the case for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raúl Jiménez.

According to ESPN (via Marca), Jiménez did not receive permission from the Wolves to attend the call-up for the Mexico national team. Players that depart for these red-listed countries are required to undergo a ten-day quarantine.

Wolves, who are struggling out of the gate with three losses and zero points, can’t afford to lose Jiménez for two or three fixtures as he complies with quarantine rules and gets back into match fitness.

It’s early in the season, but Wolves need to climb out of this early hole they’ve dug themselves in, and they’ll need Jiménez for every fixture that he’s fit.