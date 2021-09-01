It had already been the most remarkable of transfer windows for FC Barcelona, after they’d allowed their best player of all-time to walk away from the club on a free transfer.

On deadline day, however, the shocks just kept on coming, with the news that Antoine Griezmann was being loaned back to Atletico Madrid with a compulsory purchase option for a third of the price Barca paid the Rojiblancos for him just two years ago.

Ultimately, if the Catalans want to progress under Joan Laporta, it’s a deal that needed to be done as, behind Lionel Messi, the Frenchman was the club’s highest earner.

Without the two players that scored most of their goals last season, Barca could struggle throughout 2021/22.

A transitional season might not be the worst thing to happen for the club, as long as they’ve something up their sleeve next summer.

In parting, Griezmann left a classy message for the Barca supporters.

‘Dear culers. I say goodbye thanking you for your love,’ he wrote on Twitter.

‘I gave everything for this shirt. I have been involved with this great club and I am sad that I was not able to enjoy more of you in the stands, but proud to have been one of yours.’