Arsenal held talks with new Tottenham signing but coaching staff were unconvinced

Arsenal reportedly held talks over a potential transfer deal for Emerson Royal this summer, though he eventually ended up at rivals Tottenham.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners did consider Emerson quite strongly and were pleased with some of his attributes, though the club’s coaching staff felt he wouldn’t be quite the right fit for their system.

In the end, Emerson moved to Tottenham instead, while Arsenal opted to sign Japanese full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna as their alternative.

It will now be intriguing to see how the season goes for both these players, as Spurs fans will surely be eager for their new signing to show their rivals what they missed out on.

Gooners, meanwhile, will no doubt be hoping that Tomiyasu proves to be a success after the club chose him instead.

The 22-year-old’s highlights from his time in Serie A certainly suggest he’s a player with plenty of potential, but we’ve seen big names like Nicolas Pepe, Thomas Partey and Willian move to the Emirates Stadium in recent times, only to then go downhill.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Arsenal, but a new right-back made sense as a priority and Tomiyasu looks like he could have an important part to play in getting this team going.