There’s been a lot of worry about covid in the international break with certain countries being blocked from calling up players based in Europe, but there was always going to be some issues that would crop up.

A report from Goal has confirmed that Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has tested positive while on duty with Switzerland, so he’s been forced to isolate from the squad as a result.

It’s through that he’ll take another test tomorrow to confirm things, while there’s no word yet on his current status in terms of being asymptomatic or if he’s struggling.

It’s also suggested that he’ll miss the upcoming game with Italy, but his status with Arsenal is less clear as he was already set to serve a suspension of at least one game after his sending off against Man City.

It’s likely that he’ll need time to recover and get his fitness back so that may coincide with the ban, but it also depends on what kind of toll this will take on him so that should become clearer over the next few days.