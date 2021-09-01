Disgraced Manchester City star, Benjamin Mendy, currently on remand and awaiting trial to face charges of four counts of rape and one of sexual assault, has had a meltdown in prison.

The 27-year-old believed he would be housed in a VIP wing according to The Sun, but he had actually misheard jail wardens.

The VP wing is for vulnerable prisoners, and once Mendy understood the full gravitas of his situation, it’s reported that he went into meltdown at HMP Altcourse.

Following his arrest, Man City suspended him from all football related activity, pending the outcome of the court case.

If found guilty of any or all charges, it’s almost certain that his career as a professional footballer will be over.

Certainly, City would have to send out a strong message, given that it’s believed they’ve harboured Mendy despite knowing of earlier arrests relating to the current situation.

In the meantime, Mendy would be well advised to keep his head down and await trial without further outbursts.