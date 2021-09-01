One of the fiercest rivalries in English football is that of the one between London sides Chelsea and Arsenal and if anyone knows a thing or two about the animosity between the teams, it’s former Blues striker and club legend Didier Drogba.

Despite being major rivals, Chelsea and Arsenal have transferred several players throughout their history – most recently, some of these names have included defensive duo David Luiz and Ashley Cole, goalkeeper Petr Cech, midfielder Cesc Fabregas, striker Olivier Giroud and winger Willian.

Arguably the vast majority of those transferred players have either gone on to enjoy or leave behind their best spells while playing for the blue half of London and that is something Drogba hasn’t let his old rivals forget.

Following the recent departure of wide-attacker Willian, who has returned to his native Brazil following a hugely underwhelming spell at the Emirates, Droga has taken to his official social media to pile the misery on the Gunners.

MORE: Top 10 signings of the summer: Cristiano Ronaldo to Man Utd, five PSG additions, and Chelsea new-boy

The retired striker, whose name is still sung loud and proud at Stamford Bridge, shared an image of Willian with the caption: “Thank you agent Willian, your mission is over, like David Luiz and Petr Cech.”

I’ll always hope that CFC players who gave us joy come back to play or work for @ChelseaFC but my previous tweet was a banter between us.

Obrigado e boa sorte ao #Corinthians

Thank you agent Willian, your mission is over, like @DavidLuiz_4 @PetrCech @willianborges88 ???….. pic.twitter.com/dZGM9MZFzu — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) September 1, 2021

Ouch!