Despite the club spending in excess of £150m in the summer transfer window, the role of Edu at Arsenal has been criticised by a former club legend.

The Gunners have strengthened in key areas, but the fact that Mikel Arteta has appeared to go down the route of buying young players rather than established internationals, is a real bone of contention with Paul Merson.

Now a successful Sky Sports pundit, Merson believes that he could do a better job in the sporting director role… and even combine it with his punditry gig.

“Tell you what I’d do a better job,” he said on Sky Sports, cited by the Daily Star.

“I’ll tell you now, I could do both [Soccer Saturday and Director of Football], if you’re successful you play on Sunday’s.

“I think their season starts when they start when they come back from the international break, the fixtures coming up are winnable games, or they will have to win them there’s no doubt about that.

“Mikel Arteta will have til the October international, if they haven’t done anything by then he will be under pressure.

“When you spend that kind of money, these players have to perform.”

Frankly, Merson is better off sticking to his punditry, which arguably isn’t the best at times either.

It’s all very well taking pot-shots and the moral high ground, but can you honestly imagine that state of Arsenal if such a scenario came to pass.

They’d be the laughing stock of the Premier League.