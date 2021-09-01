Tuesday signalled the end of this summer’s transfer window and what a transfer window it has been. Clubs from all around Europe have gone out and heavily recruited with vast sums of money exchanged in the process. This summer has seen the likes of Romelu Lukaku return to Chelsea, Jack Grealish’s move to Manchester City smash the British transfer record and there were also the small matters of Lionel Messi moving to Paris-Saint Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United, 12 years after departing.

Following his late move from Juventus, Ronaldo, 36, who is now back at Old Trafford, will be looking to finish his stunning career close to where it all started.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking options now bursting at the seams and Ronaldo clearly ageing, widespread speculation suggests the Portuguese superstar will play in a more advanced role rather than occupy a wing position as he did in his younger days.

When discussing the impact the 36-year-old will have on the Red Devils, former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor has made an exciting prediction.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the former Aston Villa marksman said: “Ronaldo is a finisher, he’s the best finisher in the Premier League now.

“Adding Sancho, adding Varane, United are going to be much better. Sancho, when he gets up and running will go past defenders easily and get into dangerous areas.

“You’ve also got Rashford to come back who can get into dangerous areas. Greenwood, as well.

“What do you need there? The extra firepower of Ronaldo.

“For me, it’s a great signing and he’ll score a lot of goals at Manchester United. Ronaldo will play as a striker, that number nine.

“The battle now is between Sancho and Greenwood. The way they’ll probably line up is Sancho, Greenwood and Ronaldo as a front three.

“For me, Ronaldo at £550,000-a-week, he’ll start every game and he’ll want to start every game.

“When Rashford comes back, there’s going to be good competition between Greenwood and Sancho on that right-hand side.”