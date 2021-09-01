Ex-West Ham star impressed by Hammers’ transfer business

The final few days in this summer’s transfer window saw David Moyes’ West Ham United successfully manage to bring in Nikola Vlasic as well as Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma and ex-goalkeeper David James thinks the club has done well.

Despite their recent surge among England’s best, West Ham United are not a hugely affluent club and can seldom compete with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and both Manchester clubs.

However, that hasn’t stopped manager Moyes from making several key signings, with the biggest name arriving at the London Stadium being former Blues’ centre-back Zouma.

West Ham United will welcome five new signings this summer, including Nikola Vlasic and Kurt Zouma.

Zouma, 26, is understood to have made the cross-town switch in a deal worth £31.5m.

Speaking live on Sky Sports, as quoted by Football London, James believes the Frenchman’s arrival could have a major impact on the Hammers’ defensive resilience.

“I think Kurt Zouma is the best signing,” James said. “West Ham are scoring goals but they’re conceding goals. In the three games, as much as they’ve been exciting to watch, they’ve let in a few and defences are key.

“They’re not the ultimate decider on whether you win the league as goalscoring usually decides that. West Ham are doing that but conceding too many.

“So, Zouma coming in, tightening up the defence, Vlasic coming in and giving them more creativity, I think it’s looking good for David Moyes and West Ham.”

Going on to assess his old side’s recent capture of Vlasic, 23, who joined from CSKA Moscow, in a deal worth £27m, James said: “He’s just 23-years-old and you would think West Ham are building towards the future with that one.

“I think David Moyes has got his West Ham side playing the same way they ended last season. Not literally game by game but finishing in Europe. He’s got the chance to use that as a springboard and you have to replenish the squad and use that to his success. He is a goalscorer as well and can add a different threat going forward.”

