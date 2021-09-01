Gareth Southgate confirms Man United attacker has picked up injury while on international duty

Speaking ahead of England’s upcoming World Cup qualifying fixtures, manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho is suffering from a slight injury.

The Three Lions are scheduled to face Hungary (Sept 2), Andorra (Sept 5) and Poland (Sept 8) in what will be their first three World Cup group stage qualifying matches.

Sancho, 21, joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer in a deal worth a whopping £73m, as per Sky Sports News.

Last weekend saw the young English attacker awarded his starting club debut during United’s narrow 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, now currently away on international duty, the United faithful will not be pleased to hear that their young star has picked up, what has been described by BBC reporter Simon Peach, as a ‘small knock’.

Gareth Southgate says Jadon Sancho has a “small knock” & will be assessed before England’s World Cup qualifier in Hungary tomorrow — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) September 1, 2021

It is not yet known the full extent of the 21-year-old’s injury, however, Peach has also confirmed that the England coaching set up plan on assessing him before the Three Lions take on Hungary on Thursday.