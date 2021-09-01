Hulk hopes to use the absence of Premier League players to shine for Brazil national team

The Brazilian team continues its preparation for their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Before the squad assembled, manager Tite had to make the tough decision to withdraw the Premier League players.

One of the players that benefitted from this choice is Hulk. The Clube Atlético Mineiro striker sees a resurgence in his career since returning to Brazil, where he’s made 42 appearances and scored 19 goals while registering 11 assists. Hulk talked about his return to the national team.

“The call for me is like the first one. We are in that anxiety, in that expectation… I never imagined that. Last year I was in China, and today I can be here wearing the national team’s shirt,” Hulk said.

The last time the man from Paraíba wore the national team’s shirt was five years ago when he was still playing for Zenit. In 2016, Hulk went to China to defend Shanghai Port and was absent from the squad.

“I knew that playing in China; I didn’t have a chance to wear the national team’s shirt. And when I was leaving China, I had other proposals from Europe, but I decided to come to Brazil. I think it was time to come back,” Hulk said at a press conference where UOL Esporte relayed his comments.

“What has changed is the experience, which we acquire over time, the confidence. Today I feel much more confident for playing closer to the goal. I return to the Seleção after five years, very mature and confident. You can be sure that I’ll do my best.”

Brazil will kick off their World Cup Qualifiers against Chile this Thursday. Then over the weekend, they’ll have a Copa America final rematch against Argentina and then finally wrap up the triple date at home against Peru.