Of all of the top teams in European football, Liverpool were amongst the quietest in terms of incoming signings.

Indeed, only Ibrahima Konate swelled the Reds’ ranks before the summer window slammed shut on Tuesday evening.

That arguably signalled disappointment on the red half of Merseyside, and a feeling that the club had been left behind as the likes of Man City splashed out £100m on Jack Grealish, Man United brought back Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku.

However, former Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, isn’t unhappy with the club’s business on this occasion.

“I’m not worried about it (Liverpool’s lack of spending), that is their basic model,” he said on Sky Sports News, cited by the Daily Star.

“Liverpool have had a model since FSG have come in and it has worked spectacularly, it really has and they are seen as one of the best operators in the transfer market and how they go about their business.

“And what Liverpool do not do is make stupid decisions and do silly things in the transfer market that maybe we did when I was a player.”

When transfer windows come around, there does often seem to be a ‘short-term’ approach taken by a number of clubs.

Getting someone in for the sake of it to pacify the fan base, with no real thought given as to how a player will integrate.

Liverpool’s stance is certainly a refreshing one, and lest we forget that all of their big stars have been tied down to long-term deals, which surely trumps the signing of new players in any event.

Jurgen Klopp and his staff are well set for the next few seasons, with only the odd addition here or there if required.