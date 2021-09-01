In the time that Jordan Henderson has been at Liverpool, the Reds captain has seen a lot of ups and downs.

From the time that the club came oh so close to earning their maiden Premier League title under Brendan Rodgers, only to falter at the 11th hour, to blowing their rivals out of the water under Jurgen Klopp and deservedly breaking that duck.

Many players have come and gone during that time, but Henderson, who joined Liverpool as a 19-year-old, has been a mainstay and is now, arguably, one of the club’s most important players.

MORE: Liverpool miss out on stunning coup

After signing a new long-term deal, during which time he’ll hopefully lead the club to further successes, Henderson detailed how he felt the dressing room had changed.

“I think it (the dressing room) has changed,” he was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

“I’d definitely say it has changed a bit because over that period of time a lot of people have grown – as players, of course, but as people, as leaders within the dressing room.

“So I do hear a lot more leadership, I would say, before games maybe in and around the dressing room, people taking ownership of certain things.

“You always look to improve and grow as a person, which I do see a lot within our dressing room. That’s important.”

More Stories / Latest News Ex-Premier League striker makes teasing Ronaldo prediction Video: Sol Campbell sympathises with Arsenal star who was denied transfer Tottenham’s Harry Kane says his ‘conscience is clear’ and fans ‘don’t always get the full story’

With so many other senior Liverpool pros also signing extensions to their contracts, the next few seasons could end up being as golden as the last few, with ‘Hendo’ ensuring that everyone gives 100% to achieve that.