On this day in 1892, Liverpool Football Club played their first game against Rotherham Town, and earned an impressive 7-1 victory.

Fast forward to the present day and the Reds social media team have knocked it out of the park again with an animated video to tell the story of the day when it all began.

Playing in blue and white rather than the now traditional red, the video notes how former Everton president, John Holding, took his biggest gamble, but one which paid off handsomely.