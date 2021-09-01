Liverpool reportedly had around five players they considered in this summer’s transfer window despite their only first-team signing being Ibrahima Konate.

The promising young French centre-back joined the Reds from RB Leipzig and looks an important addition to a defence that struggled on so many occasions last season due to the long-term injury to Virgil van Dijk, as well as the poor fitness records of both Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

While many Liverpool fans will be satisfied with the squad they have, there were some intriguing names looked at by the club who could’ve made useful signings as well.

According to Goal, Liverpool had Marcel Sabitzer, Harvey Barnes, James Ward-Prowse, Ismaila Sarr and Jarrod Bowen on their radar as well this summer, though these moves never materialised, with Sabizter instead moving to Bayern Munich while the others stayed put.

It could be that LFC will come back in for those other players in the future, but it might be too little, too late by January.

Jurgen Klopp has worked wonders in his time at Anfield, but he’s perhaps guilty of resting on his laurels slightly as this squad arguably needs freshening up a bit.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino weren’t at their best for much of last season, so signings like Sabitzer, Sarr or Bowen could’ve been useful to give the team more options in attack.

Meanwhile, there was surely room for a proven Premier League player like Ward-Prowse in this squad after a lack of impact from the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while James Milner isn’t getting any younger.

Liverpool’s rivals strengthened a great deal this summer but it ended up being slightly underwhelming from the Merseyside giants, and it could end up being costly in terms of the title race.