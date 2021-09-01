Loaned out Leeds United attacker not expected to feature for Whites again

According to recent reports, Leeds United attacker Helder Costa, who recently joined Valencia on loan, will not feature for Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites again.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Portuguese attacker has played his last ever match for the Yorkshire side.

Costa, 27, joined Leeds United in 2019, initially on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, before making his permanent the following season in a deal worth £15.9m.

Since joining the club, the 27-year-old has gone on to feature in 71 matches, however, the majority of those appearances came in the Championship.

Since winning promotion back to England’s top-flight, Costa has started in just 13 Premier League matches which have consequently led to his exit from the club.

This summer’s transfer window, which slammed shut on Tuesday night, saw Costa move to Spanish side Valencia, as confirmed on the club’s official website.

However, despite the 27-year-old’s switch being a loan, according to Football Insider, the attacker is unlikely to feature for the Whites ever again.

It has been noted that Costa’s move to Valencia includes a future option to buy and although the Spaniards are not legally obliged to trigger that clause, it is now expected that so long as he plays regularly, Leeds United will sanction a permanent move this time next year.