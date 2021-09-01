Video: Harry Maguire responds to “amazing” Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Man Utd

Harry Maguire described Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer back to Manchester United as “amazing” as he looks forward to playing alongside the Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo made the late move back to Man Utd after 12 years away in a dramatic end to the summer transfer window, and it’s sure to give the dressing room at Old Trafford a real lift this season.

The 36-year-old has had an incredible career, having first established himself as one of the best players in the world before taking his game to another level in his time at Real Madrid.

Maguire is now delighted to see Ronaldo return to United, describing the former Juventus man as the best to have played the game…

Maguire is also a key part of this increasingly star-studded United side, with a host of big names coming in in recent years as the club looks to bounce back after the blow of Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

That’s seen United sign the likes of Maguire, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Bruno Fernandes in recent times, but expectations will be higher than ever now that Ronaldo is back.

