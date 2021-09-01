Arsenal star holds clear-the-air talks with Mikel Arteta following transfer saga

Arsenal ace Ainsley Maitland-Niles has reportedly sorted out his situation with the club after holding clear-the-air talks with manager Mikel Arteta.

Things were not looking too good on this front yesterday as The Athletic reported that Maitland-Niles was seeking to speak with Arteta about getting a move away from the Emirates Stadium, but a deadline day move never materialised.

According to the Daily Mail, it seems Maitland-Niles’ talks with Arteta actually ended up being quite positive, despite the Gunners supposedly blocking the 23-year-old’s potential move to Everton.

Most Arsenal fans will now surely be hoping that Maitland-Niles can get more playing time, as some of his performances earlier on in Arteta’s reign showed some real promise.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles in action for Arsenal
The England international was one of the top performers for Arsenal in some big games against Manchester City in the 2019/20 FA Cup semi-final, and then against Chelsea in the final as well.

It’s not clear why Arteta has since neglected to use Maitland-Niles as often, but perhaps now this can be a fresh start for the youngster at Arsenal.

